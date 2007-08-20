2017-01-28 — dailykos.com

``Under Mnuchin, OneWest ran a foreclosure mill responsible for nearly 40 percent of the reverse-mortgage foreclosures in the country even though it had just 19 percent of the market... Mnuchin's company once changed the locks on one Minneapolis homeowner in the middle of a blizzard. It even took a 90-year-old woman's home because she owed 27 cents...''

