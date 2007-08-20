2017-01-29 — lawfareblog.com

``... it's a very dangerous thing to have a White House that can't with the remotest pretense of competence and governance put together a major policy document on a crucial set of national security issues without inducing an avalanche of litigation and wide diplomatic fallout. If the incompetence mitigates the malevolence in this case, that'll be a blessing. But given the nature of the federal immigration powers, the mitigation may be small and the blessing short-lived; the implications of having an executive this inept are not small and won't be short-lived. ''