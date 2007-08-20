|
|
2017-01-29 — theguardian.com
"What the Trump victory does, is bring his issues on the agenda and create the impression that refugees and terrorism are our key concerns, rather than the welfare state and economic progress," says Cas Mudde, a Dutch political scientist and specialist in populism and extremism.
The system of proportional representation that first allowed Wilders to flourish makes it unlikely that he will become prime minister. He would need to rule in coalition, and Rutte's party, the closest ideologically, has already categorically ruled out a deal. Wilders says he feels the same; a previous venture into government together collapsed in bitter acrimony in 2012.
But the apparent adoption of his values by a party that may have courted Wilders' voters but previously rejected his positions, is worrying for the Netherlands, and dangerous for its minorities, Mudde says.
According to Ouali: "The last year or so, since the `refugee crisis', Rutte has taken a stronger position, in which he implies, but never literally says, that there are real Dutch (who seem to be white and non-Muslim) and temporary or conditional Dutch (who are non-white and Muslim).
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.