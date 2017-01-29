|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-01-29 — npr.org
"On paper, these are big changes: Past administrations ran their National Security Councils with a Great Wall of China-separation between the political team at the White House and the nonpartisan specialists who help with decision-making. The explicit inclusion of Bannon means that Trump's top adviser on messaging, strategy and other partisan issues means he could also be part of decisions about policy toward adversaries, military actions and other such decisions.
...
Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice called the move "stone cold crazy." In a sarcastic tweet, she said: "Who needs military advice or intel to make policy on ISIL, Syria, Afghanistan, DPRK?"
We would have preferred to see Trump bring in outside experts to counterbalance the entrenched experts, rather than bringing in outside non-experts and silencing the experts were already there...
While we agree there were big problems with the neocon-dominated intelligence coterie that was long in place, the answer isn't more "stovepiping" of intelligence and military decisions (a-la W. Bush)...
