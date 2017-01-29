...

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice called the move "stone cold crazy." In a sarcastic tweet, she said: "Who needs military advice or intel to make policy on ISIL, Syria, Afghanistan, DPRK?"

We would have preferred to see Trump bring in outside experts to counterbalance the entrenched experts, rather than bringing in outside non-experts and silencing the experts were already there...

While we agree there were big problems with the neocon-dominated intelligence coterie that was long in place, the answer isn't more "stovepiping" of intelligence and military decisions (a-la W. Bush)...