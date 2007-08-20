2017-01-30 — reuters.com

``... on Monday, after a weekend of confusion over how the travel restrictions would be enforced, more companies and unions went public with concerns, although most avoided direct attacks on Trump's policy.'' -- Now the corps are breaking "ranks" with Trump... there's only so much you can try to "make nice" with crazy...

