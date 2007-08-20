|
2017-01-30 — time.com
... for now, disagreements on fiscal policy have taken a backseat to the backlash over the immigration ban. Even Trump's allies struggled to excuse the hastily composed order. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, told reporters at the Koch summit that he appreciated Trump's intentions to secure borders. But, he added, he had no idea what Trump was thinking when it came to residents who have green cards. "I don't understand what they're trying to do," Chaffetz said.
The rupture in GOP unity, coming so soon after Trump took office on Jan. 20, portends bigger fights to come. Many of the big-ticket items on Trump's domestic agenda are sure to ruffle feathers among budget hawks. Airports aren't cheap to rebuild, and bridges, roads and tunnels aren't free, either. The widespread protests against the immigration moves suggest Trump's critics are energized, if not organized--and that not all Republicans will blindly have Trump's back.
