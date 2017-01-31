|
|
2017-01-31 — cnn.com
Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Finance Committee, pointed to what he called "truly alarming news" that surfaced on Monday, referring to a Wall Street Journal Report that said Price had received a special discounted rate of stocks at an Australian pharmaceutical company called Innate Immunotherapeutics.
"This is contrary to congressional testimony he gave. Congressman insisted he didn't get special access to a special deal," Wyden said. "He misled the congress and he misled the American people."
No word on what the "problem" with Mnuchin was (though there's plenty of fodder, with the foreclosures and all), but this is pretty clearly in large part a protest against Trump's actions generally.
