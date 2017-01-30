...

As one can see, "extreme vetting" was already U.S. policy, meaning that Trump's attacks on Syrian victims of war amount to a needless, toxic, racist xenophobia that is intentionally punitively-motivated, rather than driven by real national security concerns. The poverty of Trump's warnings about alleged terrorist threats are fully exposed when one considers that there has not been a single publicized case of a Syrian refugee admitted to the United States who was found to be actively plotting, or having effectively undertaken a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

This confirms our suspicions: the very reason such a tiny fraction of recent-conflict Middle East refugees have come here, and likely the reason there have been zero terror attacks on U.S. soil from any of them, is because we already have such "extreme vetting". I.e., everything Trump is doing on this front is purely to whip up xenophobia for political support (anyone truly surprised?)...