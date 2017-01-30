|
As the New York Times reported in 2015, it typically took about two years for a Syrian refugee to be admitted into the U.S. During that time, each person had to make their way through a 20-step exhaustive process, which included screening by 8 different government agencies, not even counting the United Nation's own screening, by the National Counterterrorism Center, the FBI, the Defense Department, the State Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security Department, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate Office.
As one can see, "extreme vetting" was already U.S. policy, meaning that Trump's attacks on Syrian victims of war amount to a needless, toxic, racist xenophobia that is intentionally punitively-motivated, rather than driven by real national security concerns. The poverty of Trump's warnings about alleged terrorist threats are fully exposed when one considers that there has not been a single publicized case of a Syrian refugee admitted to the United States who was found to be actively plotting, or having effectively undertaken a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
This confirms our suspicions: the very reason such a tiny fraction of recent-conflict Middle East refugees have come here, and likely the reason there have been zero terror attacks on U.S. soil from any of them, is because we already have such "extreme vetting". I.e., everything Trump is doing on this front is purely to whip up xenophobia for political support (anyone truly surprised?)...
