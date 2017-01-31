|
|
|
2017-01-31 — forbes.com
``"I think tax cuts were priced in and now we have a deviation of that, so the market has to correct for it," says Vladimir Signorelli, founder of supply-side investment research firm Bretton Woods Research in Long Valley, N.J. "Corporations were expecting tax reform as part of the 100 day agenda and nobody knows where that is going now."
Another issue in the markets this week is that increased protectionist talk from Trump... Until now, markets had tended to downplay the protectionist elements of the President's policy, though again there is lack of clarity over how Republican proposed `border taxes' might work.
