2017-01-31 — usatoday.com

``A sales droop is one of the reasons that Harley failed to live up to analysts' expectations for the fourth quarter, even though profit rose. Net income came in at $47.2 million, up 12% from $42.2 million in the same quarter last year. The tally was well shy of the $54.1 million that analysts had anticipated, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Earnings per share were 27 cents, also below the 30 cents that analysts expected... Harley and other makers of cruiser and touring motorcycles saw U.S. sales slip last year as the economy faltered in some states and consumer confidence was unsteady.'' -- But hasn't consumer confidence been rip-roaring?? We're so confused!