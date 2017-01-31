"Misleading -- and that's the most charitable way you could say it," Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said of Mnuchin's explanation during an interview. "You walked away thinking that almost the only people were churches and pensions (investing in those entities.)"

...

"We're talking about foreign investors," Wyden said. "I don't have a lot of evidence right now that all these non-profits and pensions were interested in investing in movies."

The foreign investment in the offshoots was entirely legal and isn't required to be disclosed. But Mnuchin's role in the entities was supposed to be disclosed to the committee. It wasn't. At least not until the Democratic investigative staff on the panel discovered the SEC document.''

...

Mnuchin, for his part, blamed the missing paperwork on the byzantine nature of the disclosure process. In a private interview with committee staff, aides said, Mnuchin acknowledged that his responses to the committee had not, as he had stated, been "true, accurate and complete." He twice was forced to revise his initial disclosure questionnaire. He stated his role in the entities was "inadvertently missed" during the disclosure process.