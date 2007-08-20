...

... what probably won't be effective: stoking a kind of petty, personal hatred for Trump, mocking of his personal characteristics, affectations, etc. None of that will be particularly useful if one's aim is to provide a serious counterweight to the harm-causing policies he's likely to marshal, and already has marshaled. If anything, that superficial stuff just a vapid indulgence taken by people with little interest in policy, and who are more incensed about Trump the cultural figure rather than Trump the chief governing executive.