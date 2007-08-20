|
You have to be an extremely sophisticated consumer of news in order to successfully parse the present situation. There's a never-ending deluge of sensory data flying at you 24/7, and people who understandably take a layperson's attitude toward "the news" will simply glance at a retweet or headline, and then assume that the essence of the story is true because it's coming from, say, the Washington Post.... [But, in one of many examples of anti-Trump recent news which was false or vastly distorted] one of the first big controversies of the Trump presidency that rocketed across social media was a supposed "gag order" that he had instituted at the EPA, which sounds authoritarian and foreboding. Trump will probably implement policies by way of the EPA that really are authoritarian and foreboding, but this wasn't one of them. In fact, it turns out that the "gag order" was more like ordinary transition business -- banal and expected, rather than inflammatory or extreme.''
... what probably won't be effective: stoking a kind of petty, personal hatred for Trump, mocking of his personal characteristics, affectations, etc. None of that will be particularly useful if one's aim is to provide a serious counterweight to the harm-causing policies he's likely to marshal, and already has marshaled. If anything, that superficial stuff just a vapid indulgence taken by people with little interest in policy, and who are more incensed about Trump the cultural figure rather than Trump the chief governing executive.
