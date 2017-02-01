2017-02-01 — cnn.com

``The process of Britain leaving the European Union cleared a significant hurdle on Wednesday when members of the UK parliament voted in favor of allowing the government to begin divorce talks. Members of the House of Commons voted by 498 to 114 to advance the bill that would give Prime Minister Theresa May the authority to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty -- the formal process of leaving the EU.... The House of Lords, the UK's upper house, will also need to approve the Article 50 legislation before it can become law.''