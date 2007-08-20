2017-02-02 — mfi-miami.com

Is President Trump going to pardon convicted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff? That has been the buzz on Wall Street over the past two days. President Trump has told people that Madoff was a good friend of the Trump family: Bernie has my complete trust. I know him to be a man of honor and integrity, unlike the lying media who destroyed the man's reputation.

