2017-02-02 — reuters.com

``Despite raising its growth forecasts - a move that had been widely expected - the BoE sent broad signals that it was comfortable with its record low interest rates, and it said it now expected inflation would be slightly lower in two years' time than it did in November.'' -- VERY interesting that they are following suit with the Fed. We doubt this is coincidental. Someone is quite worried about puncturing the market bubble...