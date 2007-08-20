|
The president of the United States of America was just ordered to pay $6 mil for trying to scam people
2017-02-02 — dailykos.com
``U.S. District Court Judge Keith Marra ruled that the Trump National Jupiter Golf Club violated the contracts with members by retaining the fees and locking out many members who had declared their plans to resign.''
