|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-02-03 — washingtonpost.com
The change followed a weeks-long boycott campaign, organized by an anti-Trump activist group called "Grab Your Wallet." The group demanded the department-store giant cease doing business with the president or his family.
In a statement, the Nordstrom representative said that Ivanka Trump products were being dropped because of poor sales. Its statement did not mention the group's boycott effort.
...
The "Grab Your Wallet" campaign has now targeted more than 60 companies -- a group that includes Trump's golf courses and hotels, those that sell Trump-branded goods, and other businesses whose leaders endorsed Trump or donated to his campaign.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.