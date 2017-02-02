|
2017-02-03 — cnn.com
In the clearest sign that it is simply impossible to quickly and entirely repeal and replace a health care law that covers 20 million people, the party is currently moving on multiple tracks and taking a piecemeal approach to rolling back the law.
The writing of that repeal bill became more complicated when a broad spectrum of rank-and-file Republicans began to express concern in recent weeks that the GOP is moving too fast on repealing Obamacare. In part to ease those concerns, GOP leaders agreed to explore ways of including some replacement measures in that legislation.
