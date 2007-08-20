2017-02-03 — mfi-miami.com

Two widows could stop Steve Mnuchin from being Treasury Secretary. Widow Lisa Fraser is the focus of one ad airing on cable news. The two ads focus on how OneWest Bank mistreated its customers.

