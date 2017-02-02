|
The House committee is beginning to lay the groundwork for what is expected to be a massive infrastructure proposal from the Trump administration in coming months. The president has said he will spend up to $1 trillion rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges, tunnels and airports but has offered few specifics.
The Trump administration has floated a plan to use tax credits to lure private investment in infrastructure projects, but experts say that can work only for projects such as toll roads that will generate a revenue stream to pay off investors. And none of the corporate chief executives testifying before the committee Wednesday said they believe such public-private partnerships could generate anywhere near enough revenue to meet the infrastructure needs.
... [but] opposition to tolls, combined with "no tax increase" pledges signed by many Republicans, reduces the prospects for any increase in motor fuel taxes, frustrating some Democrats.
