U.S. airlines have been informed that Customs and Border Protection, part of the Department of Homeland Security, is immediately reverting to the operating procedures from before the Jan. 27 executive order, Vaughn Jennings, a spokesman for the trade group Airlines for America, said in an e-mailed statement.

Homeland security is actually saying they'll heed the court, this time. The State Department is reinstating the ~60,000 VISAs that had been provisionally-revoked.