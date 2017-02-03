|
|
2017-02-04 — bloomberg.com
The ruling eclipsed a Trump administration win earlier on Friday, when a federal judge in Boston refused to extend a temporary ruling blocking enforcement at that city's airport of the ban on immigrants from seven countries. Robart, in Seattle, said in his ruling that voiding the president's order throughout the U.S. was needed for consistency.
U.S. airlines have been informed that Customs and Border Protection, part of the Department of Homeland Security, is immediately reverting to the operating procedures from before the Jan. 27 executive order, Vaughn Jennings, a spokesman for the trade group Airlines for America, said in an e-mailed statement.
Homeland security is actually saying they'll heed the court, this time. The State Department is reinstating the ~60,000 VISAs that had been provisionally-revoked.
