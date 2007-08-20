|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-02-05 — bloomberg.com
According to research by Deutsche Bank, demographics and a housing boom are two factors that will drive the current account balance -- the difference between what a country earns from abroad and what it spends -- to its lowest level in seven years by 2020.
...
A rising share of pensioners in the German population, who normally have less money to save than people in jobs, will crimp household savings rates, while an increasing number of immigrants such as refugees will contribute to boosting German imports, Peters wrote in a study first published last year.
-- [However,] Seven percent of GDP is still a mighty big number for an economy as large as Germany's.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.