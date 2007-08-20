2017-02-05 — zerohedge.com

``The market is finally saying the demand for credit is enough to force the Bank of Japan to buy bonds to keep rates down. And that was the signal I was waiting for. I am shorting JGBs with both fists. It probably won't happen tomorrow, nor the next day. Heck it probably won't even happen next month, but ... the pressure will continue to build and when it finally bursts, the torrent will be overwhelming and quick. Although many traders think they will be able to climb on board, it will most likely be extremely difficult - like jumping on a raft bouncing down a raging river, it always seems way easier than it is... It would be just like the Market Gods to finally usher in the JGBs collapse once all the hedge fund guys had given up on it...''