2017-02-05 — cnbc.com
In a note to clients on Friday, the investment bank noted President Donald Trump's agenda was already running into bipartisan political resistance, with doubts growing about potential tax reform and a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, among other marquee Trump administration initiatives.
Just two weeks into his tenure, "risks are less positively tilted than they appeared shortly after the election ," Goldman wrote. Growing resistance to Trump's executive orders on immigration and financial reform has galvanized opposition while dividing members of the president's own Republican Party.
