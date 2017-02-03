2017-02-06 — mishtalk.com

``Patrick McHenry, the vice chairman of the House financial services committee, sent Yellen a letter of admonishment regarding international negotiations the Fed conducts in secret, with no oversight... The Fed's ability to conduct secret deals just ended. An "audit the Fed" initiative is likely on deck.''

