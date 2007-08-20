2017-02-07 — businessinsider.com

Federal Reserve officials, including central bank chair Janet Yellen, have kicked off the year by again indicating their intention to raise interest rates several times in 2017, even though the same suggestion last year turned into barely a single rate increase at the very end of the year. But there are signs that financial markets don't believe the central bank this time. For one, traders aren't pricing in the next interest rate increase until June.

