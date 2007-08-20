2017-02-07 — wallstreetexaminer.com

``Federal withholding tax collections were up strongly in January, but that abruptly reversed over the past couple of days. Other tax data for January showed a weakening US economy. ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.