2017-02-09 — dailyreckoning.com
``China announced yesterday that its foreign currency reserves have officially fallen below the $3 trillion mark -- a psychological line in the sand... now that the line in the sand has been crossed, many fear the decline will accelerate. So China must stop the hemorrhaging. And soon.
[Even worse,] two-thirds of China's reserves are doing other service. About $1 trillion remains. But at the going rate, China will burn through its usable reserves by the end of the year.
