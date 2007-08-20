...

Penati said his job had taken him inside some dark corners of Italian banking. "I had never looked at banks from the inside ... I was stunned they are run in this way," he said.

He said Atlante's investors had shown "zero long-sightedness" for declining to invest more in the fund, which has used 80 percent of its money to rescue two banks in northeast Italy -- Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza. Both these lenders now need more capital.

Intesa has devalued its stake in Atlante by 33 percent and a source has said rival UniCredit could write it down by as much as 70 percent.