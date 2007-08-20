2017-02-09 — bloomberg.com

``The central bank has become one of Le Pen's key targets as she fleshes out her plans for taking control of the French economy and leaving the euro. She intends to revoke the Bank of France's independence and use it to finance French welfare payments and service the government's debts after abandoning the European monetary union.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.