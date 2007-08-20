home - news - sites - forum - about

Relevant:

2017-02-09curbed.com

The use of concessions has been on the rise, particularly in Manhattan, where Douglas Elliman found that it hit an all-time high for the fourth consecutive month--now, more than 30 percent of leases include a concession. In short, it's a good time to sniff out reduced rent.

...

In Manhattan, the median rent--including the cost of concessions--has been on the decline for six consecutive months, year over year, landing it at $3,259 for the month of January. (Without concessions, the median rent in Manhattan comes in at $3,369.)

...

Like in Manhattan, the demand for two- and three-bedroom apartments in Brooklyn remained softer than studios and one-bedrooms, with rents falling nearly four percent from this time last year for two-bedrooms, and almost eight percent for three-plus-bedrooms. On the flip side, the median rent for studios has remained relatively stagnant from this time last year, clocking in at $2,300--way down from December's $2,409. The median rent for one-bedrooms has increased about four percent since last January, bringing it to $2,700.

Ruh-roh. And from this WSJ article:

The concessions and flattening of rents have been attributed to a surge of new rental buildings coming to market, as well as a slowdown in growth of higher-paid jobs in New York City.

Mr. Gavzie said the weakness was most pronounced in more expensive apartments. Tenants typically had less room to negotiate in lower-rent starter apartments, he said.

Gary Malin, president of brokerage Citi Habitats, said the rental market is now value-driven, with tenants willing to try new neighborhoods to get a better deal.

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.