2017-02-09 — curbed.com
The use of concessions has been on the rise, particularly in Manhattan, where Douglas Elliman found that it hit an all-time high for the fourth consecutive month--now, more than 30 percent of leases include a concession. In short, it's a good time to sniff out reduced rent.
In Manhattan, the median rent--including the cost of concessions--has been on the decline for six consecutive months, year over year, landing it at $3,259 for the month of January. (Without concessions, the median rent in Manhattan comes in at $3,369.)
Like in Manhattan, the demand for two- and three-bedroom apartments in Brooklyn remained softer than studios and one-bedrooms, with rents falling nearly four percent from this time last year for two-bedrooms, and almost eight percent for three-plus-bedrooms. On the flip side, the median rent for studios has remained relatively stagnant from this time last year, clocking in at $2,300--way down from December's $2,409. The median rent for one-bedrooms has increased about four percent since last January, bringing it to $2,700.
Ruh-roh. And from this WSJ article:
