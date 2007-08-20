...

In Manhattan, the median rent--including the cost of concessions--has been on the decline for six consecutive months, year over year, landing it at $3,259 for the month of January. (Without concessions, the median rent in Manhattan comes in at $3,369.)

Like in Manhattan, the demand for two- and three-bedroom apartments in Brooklyn remained softer than studios and one-bedrooms, with rents falling nearly four percent from this time last year for two-bedrooms, and almost eight percent for three-plus-bedrooms. On the flip side, the median rent for studios has remained relatively stagnant from this time last year, clocking in at $2,300--way down from December's $2,409. The median rent for one-bedrooms has increased about four percent since last January, bringing it to $2,700.

Ruh-roh. And from this WSJ article: