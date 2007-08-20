...

The anti-system 5-Star Movement may pose a bigger threat to Italy's membership of the currency club. Polling roughly level with the PD at about 30 percent, 5-Star says it will hold a referendum on euro membership.

But Italy's constitution forbids referendums on matters that are governed by international treaties such as euro zone membership. 5-Star says it could organize a non-binding "consultative" ballot to gauge public opinion.

A post last week on its official mouthpiece, the blog of founder Beppe Grillo, was headlined "A referendum on the euro before it's too late".