|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-02-09 — curbed.com
Ironically, several of the most toxic properties in New York City are currently under the control of Trump family members who stand to benefit from their remediation and development. In Brooklyn, two enormous brownfields in Dumbo and Gowanus were purchased by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a senior advisor at the White House, and are now in the beginning phases of their New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) cleanups.
In the Bronx, the Trump Organization is raking in millions of dollars from a special rent-free arrangement to operate Trump Ferry Point, a city golf course built on top of a noxious garbage dump. As the current president continues in his quest to weaken environmental regulations, it is unclear what the future will be for these polluted sites, and for the many other brownfields, Superfund sites, and contaminated wastelands in New York City.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.