2017-02-09 — theintercept.com
Trump's order on "Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements" resurrects some of the most controversial immigration enforcement programs of recent years, seeks to deputize state and local law enforcement as immigration officials across the country, and threatens major cuts to federal funding for cities that fail to fall in line with the administration's vision.
Trump's anti-(illegal)-immigrant executive orders are actually slightly more popular than not; but our question is will people like the police state that is created by actually implementing them (especially this one).
