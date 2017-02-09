And so Mr. Trump, during what the White House called "a lengthy telephone conversation," formally and officially bent to Beijing.

"The two leaders discussed numerous topics and President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our One China policy," the White House said in a statement released late Thursday night. It said the discussion was "extremely cordial" and that the presidents "extended invitations to meet in their respective countries."

On Thursday, Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson was at the White House for meetings to discuss whether the White House should publicly reaffirm its commitment to the One China policy as a way of breaking the deadlock and getting the two presidents back on the phone.

Mr. Tillerson's involvement in the issue is noteworthy because he pledged, in written answers to questions after his Senate confirmation hearing, to uphold the One China policy. He specifically rejected the idea, advanced by Mr. Trump, that Taiwan be used as a bargaining chip in a broader negotiation with China on trade and other issues.

Administration officials are also keenly aware that the Chinese will be closely watching the visit of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, which begins here Friday with an Oval Office meeting, a White House lunch, and a joint news conference. Then Mr. Trump will take Mr. Abe to Palm Beach, Fla., on Air Force One, where the leaders plan to play golf at Mr. Trump's club. They and their wives will also have dinner at Mr. Trump's club, Mar-a-Lago.

To the status-conscious Chinese, this red-carpet treatment will not go unnoticed. Analysts say it may reinforce their suspicion that the Trump administration is making Japan the centerpiece of its Asia strategy.

