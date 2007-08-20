|
Reaching agreement would release another tranche of funds from its latest 86 billion euro bailout, and facilitate Greece making a major 7.2 billion euro debt repayment this summer.
The European and IMF lenders want Greece to make 1.8 billion euros - or 1 percent of GDP - worth of new reforms by 2018 and another 1.8 billion euros after then and the measures would be focused on broadening the tax base and on pension cutbacks.
Note this isn't a new bailout deal -- just a deal to continue the deal that was already last agreed to. We suspect it won't be the last deal to continue a deal, or even deal to replace a deal...
