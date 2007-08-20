2017-02-14 — wallstreetexaminer.com

Jastram examined three deflationary periods in history... So... How did gold do in these three deflationary periods stretching back 200 years? ... The chart below shows the nominal gold price rose over that period. But not nearly as much as its overall purchasing power. ... Gold's purchasing power rose during all three deflationary periods in question. Its nominal price may not have risen -- it fell between 1929 and 1933 -- but gold commanded more goods each time.

