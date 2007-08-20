|
Today Trump fills the Yeltsin role in American politics. As Wall St. laughs, Trump begins the process of giving away (read: privatizing) America's assets to be owned by our new ruling kleptocracy. Inflation is coming...But not because wages go up, but because price gouging and monopoly pricing starts to dominate our everyday lives with no cheap substitutes coming from overseas due to an increasing global level of distrust and illiquidity among trading partners. Leveraged buyouts fueled by bailouts and free money from the central bankers will continue to kill competition in America. Media, energy, pharmaceutical, finance and agriculture will all be controlled by impregnable monopolies (and Warren Buffett).
It's a pitiful sham and a godawful shame -- a situation where Trump's supporters will, in the not too distant future, turn on him after they've had their illusions shattered -- but will it be too late?
