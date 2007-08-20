2017-02-14 — bloomberg.com

``The pickup in prices, which also reflected higher retailer and wholesaler margins, is the latest signal that broader inflation continues to move toward the goal of Federal Reserve policy makers. While rising demand and higher commodity costs are reviving price pressures in the production pipeline, renewed strength in the dollar may pose a headwind.'' -- This is not making Yellen's task easier....

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.