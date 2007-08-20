Ryan beseeched the senators to "keep your powder dry" while House tax writers hammer out the details of their plan and prepare to move it to a vote later this year, according to a GOP source ­familiar with the meeting.

Senate Republicans say political momentum has begun to shift against the House's border adjustment tax in recent days.

Walking into the meeting with the Speaker, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said of the border tax proposal: It's "going to be very difficult to get it through the Senate." ...