2017-02-15 — bloomberg.com

``In the end, it was Trump's decision to cut Flynn loose. In doing this he caved in to his political and bureaucratic opposition. Nunes told me Monday night that this will not end well. "First it's Flynn, next it will be Kellyanne Conway, then it will be Steve Bannon, then it will be Reince Priebus," he said. Put another way, Flynn is only the appetizer. Trump is the entree.'' -- Around here, our attitude is "told you so"; Trump and his coterie are so flawed, they make easy pickin's for those who control the apparatus of government....