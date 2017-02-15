2017-02-15 — cnn.com

``... speaking in Brussels, where he met with defense ministers for the first time since being sworn in, Mattis also reiterated US President Donald Trump's calls for fellow members to meet the requisite spending targets. Only five of the 28 member states currently meet the alliance's spending target of 2% of GDP. And while Mattis stated the US was committed to NATO, he did warn that Washington would not be shy in confronting those who are failing to pull their weight financially''