2017-02-16 — npr.org
Some businesses are closing for the day; others are staying open and pledging to contribute a share of the day's proceeds to non-profits that aid Latino communities. In a number of cases, business owners are abiding by their staffs' wishes, after holding votes to decide whether to open.
Several closures are high-profile: chef and entrepreneur José Andrés told NPR this week, "It was a very easy decision" to close his restaurants in Washington, D.C., saying he wants to support his employees who had planned not to work Thursday.
