|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-02-17 — wallstreetonparade.com
In February 2015, the New York Times reported that the conflicts of White and her husband had resulted in her recusing herself "from more than four dozen enforcement investigations." Instead of an SEC Chair, that sounds like a part-time worker.
Given this demoralizing experience with the gold-plated Washington-Wall Street revolving door, one would have expected that President Trump, the man promising to drain the swamp in Washington, to have come up with a better plan for stewardship of the SEC. Instead, Trump's doubling down. His nominee for SEC Chair is Jay Clayton, a law partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, which has represented Goldman Sachs since the late 1800s. On top of that, Clayton's wife is a Vice President of (wait for it) Goldman Sachs.
Until there is meaningful legislative reform of political campaign financing and revolving door appointments, Americans will continue to be relegated to the status of dumb tourist in their own country
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.