2017-02-18 — forbes.com

``[Go] back a generation to what made Bill Gates his fortune. Somewhere between the first wordprocessor and Word, between Lotus 123 and Excel, we destroyed millions upon millions of jobs for typists, accounting clerks and so on. This raised productivity and made us all richer (the money pit of productivity destruction that is Powerpoint is another matter of course) as those newly liberated went off and started producing something else that we could consume and which would earn them their income. We do not and have never taxed computers nor the programs that run on them and yes, they are in the economic sense exactly the same as the robots being talked about now. Just a form of automation...''