2017-02-21 — cnbc.com
The home improvement chain has benefited from a stronger economy and rising home values, which have encouraged shoppers to invest in their homes. Even as the company faced tough comparisons from the prior-year period, analysts expected it to perform better than the broader retail space due to this ongoing shift in consumer spending.
Indeed, the company's fourth-quarter comparable sales growth represented an acceleration from the prior quarter, even as it was up against a 7.1 percent increase from a year earlier. During fourth quarter 2015, the unseasonably warm weather allowed contractors and homeowners to continue working on outdoor projects through the winter.
