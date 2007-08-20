|
``So-called President Trump is becoming increasingly at odds with Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsay Graham (R-SC). They could be deciding votes as to whether to subpoena his tax records in conjunction with investigating Russian collusion with Trump. The so-called President has said both that he knows Putin well--to the point where Putin supposedly confided in him years ago his lack of respect for Obama--and that he had never met or spoken to him. His son, Don, Jr., claimed a lot of Russian money in Trump enterprises whereas Daddy just said the opposite.''
