2017-02-22 — bloomberg.com

``The Federal Open Market Committee is preparing to lose its patience, but probably won't do so in time to raise interest rates next month... The committee wants to shift out of this ultra-gradual mode, and they seem to have more conviction about a series of increases this year. They penciled in three moves in quarterly projections released in December, but aren't convinced that now is the right time to take the next step. That could change at any time if the data confirms their forecast or beats it, minutes of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting released Wednesday in Washington showed.''