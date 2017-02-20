|
|
2017-02-22 — wolfstreet.com
``Home prices in Greater Toronto have become "dangerously detached" from economic fundamentals and are soaring simply on the belief that they will continue to soar, he wrote. "The market is far too hot for comfort."...
... Toronto is just an a example. There are many jurisdictions in the US that face similar budget problems, and the only thing that keeps them from falling deeper into a financial and fiscal sinkhole is the rich tax revenue that the local property bubble extracts from the economy. Homeowners and investors might grumble, but they usually put up with it, mollified by soaring property prices. So this system works until suddenly, it doesn't.
