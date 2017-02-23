2017-02-23 — cnbc.com

``With 10 Dow records in a row, it wouldn't be a surprise if Wall Street's bull caught its breath in the near future. Stocks closed mixed Thursday, but the Dow was the leader, in its longest streak of record closes since the first 13 trading days of 1987. Traders often wince when 1987 is mentioned since it is remembered well as the year of the famous October stock market crash.'' -- What, anyone, worry?

